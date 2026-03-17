MP News: Pickup Van Overturns on Mumbai–Agra Highway Near Sendhwa, Child Killed, 20 Injured |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway on Tuesday morning claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and left more than 20 others injured.

Six critical

Six of the injured are in critical condition. The incident occurred near Salikala village, about 8 km from Sendhwa, shortly after a toll plaza, near a Hanuman temple.

According to reports, a pickup vehicle carrying over 25 labourers from Jamli, Lavani and nearby areas was on its way to Rajpur for work when the driver lost control, and the vehicle overturned in the middle of the road. The deceased has been identified as Sitesh (12), a resident of Jamli, who died on the spot.

After the accident, panic spread in the area as locals rushed to help. Toll ambulance services and police teams reached promptly and shifted the injured to Sendhwa Civil Hospital, while some critically injured were referred to the district hospital and nearby private facilities.

The injured include Sangeeta Ugla (22), Hurli Kailash (40), Ninla Kina (16), Veerma Fina (32), Leela Bai Jatan (52), Karun Dinesh (16), Pratigya Sunil (16), Sangeeta Hubla (16), Harki Gudiya (20), Reenka Shobharam (8), Sushila Shobharam (40), Bayu Kalkhya (17), Parsi Kalkhya (45), Beerma Bhina (40), Neera Hadu (26), Bhurli Kailash (40), Roshni Gurlal (15), Paru Revla (15) and Ritesh Kailash (14).

The driver managed to flee the scene. Police have launched an investigation.