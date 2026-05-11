Welding Work Sparks Fire In Parked Buses In Indore; 5 Buses, Several Two-Wheelers Damaged

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at parked buses during welding work in Indore on Saturday morning. One by one, five buses were engulfed in flames, and several two-wheelers parked nearby were also destroyed. Smoke from the buses began to spread across the surrounding locality. After receiving the information, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the blaze.

Local residents in Teen Imli area, accompanied by their Ward Councilor and MIC member, Manish Sharma, gathered at the entrance of the travel agency's office and started a protest. They began demanding the immediate removal of the buses from the premises. The residents stated that this was not the first time such a fire incident involving the buses had occurred, they argued that allowing buses to remain parked within a residential zone is a constant threat to their lives.

According to reports, the site where the buses were parked also serves as a repair workshop. Welding work was undergoing on one of the buses when sparks from the operation ignited the vehicle, within few minutes, the fire spread rapidly, spreading other buses parked in close.

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Locals reported that the fire blaze also exploded several gas cylinders kept on the premises, creating a situation of panic throughout the locality. Councilor Manish Sharma stated that he had previously demanded the removal of the buses from this location following a prior fire incident, his requests were ignored, and the lives of the residents have once again been placed in danger.

The Councilor, joined by the residents, started a protest directly on the road, declaring that they would continue their protest until the buses were permanently removed from the area.