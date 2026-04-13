Massive Fire In Gwalior House Destroys Vehicles, Sparks Panic In Area

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior at around 2:30 am on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Murar area of Gwalior near Sankalp Hospital in Premshankar Narayan’s compound.

The fire spread quickly, and flames reached nearby houses. It took nearly an hour to control the blaze.

According to house owner Balli Kandil, construction work was going on in the front part of the house, while the family lived in the rear. Neighbours informed them about the fire, after which they rushed to the spot.

Due to the intensity of the flames, walls of nearby houses were also damaged. Frightened residents ran out of their homes with their children and gathered on the streets.

A tractor, a Scorpio car, three motorcycles, and a scooty were destroyed in the fire. Losses worth lakhs of rupees have been reported.

The house owner and locals tried to control the fire by using water from a borewell pump. People from nearby houses also helped by pouring water.

The house owner alleged that despite informing the fire brigade, they did not reach on time. It is claimed that the fire team arrived only in the morning.

The owner said there was no electricity connection at the spot, ruling out a short circuit. It is suspected that sparking in vehicles along with petrol or diesel may have caused the fire.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a coal heap at a railway spring factory in Sitholi on the Gwalior- Jhansi Highway on Sunday night.

Factory workers acted quickly and managed to control the fire within 10 - 15 minutes using water and equipment, preventing a major accident. The fire brigade later reached the spot and cooled the coal to avoid further risk.