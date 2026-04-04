 MP News: Hotel, Grocery & Mobile Shop Gutted In Massive Early-Morning Fire In Shivpuri; Stock Worth Lakhs Reduced To Ashes In VIDEO
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HomeBhopalMP News: Hotel, Grocery & Mobile Shop Gutted In Massive Early-Morning Fire In Shivpuri; Stock Worth Lakhs Reduced To Ashes In VIDEO

MP News: Hotel, Grocery & Mobile Shop Gutted In Massive Early-Morning Fire In Shivpuri; Stock Worth Lakhs Reduced To Ashes In VIDEO

A massive fire broke out around 4 am at the main square in Pohri, damaging a hotel, grocery shop and mobile store and causing losses worth lakhs. Fire engines from Shivpuri later controlled the blaze. A video shows the shops engulfed in flames and goods inside completely burnt into black ashes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 04, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
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Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a hotel, a grocery shop and a mobile shop on Friday in Shivpuri.

The incident took place at the main square in Pohri, damaging a hotel, a grocery shop and a mobile shop at 4 am on Friday.

The incident caused goods losses worth several lakhs of rupees.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. In the video, the hotel and nearby shops can be seen completely engulfed in flames. Large flames and thick smoke are visible rising from the buildings while people stand at a distance watching the scene.

Most of the goods inside the shops were destroyed in the fire. Burnt materials and black ashes can be seen scattered all over the floor. Furniture, shop items and other belongings were reduced to ashes due to the intense heat.

The video also shows fire brigade personnel spraying water to bring the fire under control. As the flames slowly reduce, the extent of the damage becomes clear. Items inside the hotel and the shops appear to have been completely burnt, turned into ashes.

According to local residents, the fire started suddenly in one of the shops and quickly spread to the nearby stores. Since there is no local fire brigade facility in Pohri, the flames continued to grow for some time and created panic in the area.

People living nearby gathered at the spot but were unable to control the fire.

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After receiving information about the incident, fire engines were called from Shivpuri. The fire brigade team reached the spot after some time and began efforts to control the flames. Firefighters worked for a long time before the fire was finally brought under control.

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Local people said the incident caused heavy financial losses to the shop owners. However, no injuries or deaths have been reported in the incident.

Officials said the exact reason for the fire is still not known.

Authorities are looking into the matter and further investigation is underway.

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