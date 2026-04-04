MP News: 3 More Accused Held From Delhi ₹2.52 Crore Fraud Busted In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber crime police in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior have solved a major ₹2.52 crore digital fraud case, as reported on Saturday.

Three more accused have been arrested from Delhi for cheating a retired Air Force radiologist by posing as CBI officers. So far, a total of 7 accused have been arrested in the case.

The police have brought the 3 accused to Gwalior and will present them in court to seek their remand for further interrogation.

4 accused arrested earlier

In the same case, 4 accused were already arrested on March 1 from Delhi. The accused held the retired doctor under a 'digital arrest' for 27 days. They monitered him via video calls and prevented contact with others, during which they convinced him to transfer ₹2.52 crore.

During the investigation, the crime branch revealed that the defrauded amount was first transferred into 5 bank accounts and later distributed to more than 300 accounts across 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Assam and Karnataka.

Police found that ₹28 lakh was transferred into an account in IndusInd Bank. After technical analysis, the team reached Delhi and arrested the accused. 6 passbooks, cheque books, ATM cards, and mobile phones were seized from them.

During questioning, the accused admitted that they used to open fake bank accounts and sell them as ‘mule accounts’ to the fraud network. The entire operation was run through the mobile app Telegram.

The victim, 90-year-old retired Air Force doctor Narayan Mahadev, was initially tricked into transferring money into five accounts located in Delhi, Noida, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), and Varanasi.

Around ₹1.5 crore was transferred to two accounts in Andhra Pradesh, while nearly ₹1 crore went to 3 accounts in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

After the first layer of transfers, the money was further routed through hundreds of accounts across multiple states to avoid detection.

During the probe, police also found that a firm named “Jingga Crunch and Snacks” in Delhi had received a significant amount in its current account. Based on location tracking, two individuals - Mohit Mishra and Shahil Khan - were detained from their shops.

They revealed that the firm was opened on the instructions of Rahul Prajapati and Harish Yadav. The account was shut down about a month after verification, and they received a commission of ₹2.5 lakh for allowing transactions through it.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing.