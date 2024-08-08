Weather Clears Up In Indore, Monsoon Activities Expected After August 10

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After days of continuous rain, Indore finally saw clear skies on Wednesday. The city recorded 6.9 mm of rainfall, bringing the total rainfall for the season to 397.6 mm (15.63 inches). However, this is still about five inches less than the expected rainfall for this time of the season.

As the clouds dispersed in the morning, the sun emerged, and no further rainfall was recorded across the district. The day’s temperature was noted at 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature settled at 21.9 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels were recorded at 80 percent, with winds blowing at a speed of 29 kilometers per hour.

Meteorologists at India Meteorological Centre, stated that no significant weather system was active in the past 24 hours. However, a cyclonic system is currently active near Odisha and Jharkhand, leading to light rainfall in those areas.

The monsoon remains relatively inactive across the state, including Indore, and only moderate rainfall is expected over the next two to ten days. Monsoon activity is predicted to pick up after August 9, with a new cyclonic system likely to form on August 10.

State has received 66% of the total rains expected

Met department revealed that the state has received 66% that is 24.7 inches of rains this season. Jabalpur division has been the area where major rains were seen in the state. Mandla district has received 37 inches which is the maximum and Seoni has received 35 inches. On the other hand, Rewa division has been the area with lowest rainfall.