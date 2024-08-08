 Weather Clears Up In Indore, Monsoon Activities Expected After August 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWeather Clears Up In Indore, Monsoon Activities Expected After August 10

Weather Clears Up In Indore, Monsoon Activities Expected After August 10

As the clouds dispersed in the morning, the sun emerged, and no further rainfall was recorded across the district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After days of continuous rain, Indore finally saw clear skies on Wednesday. The city recorded 6.9 mm of rainfall, bringing the total rainfall for the season to 397.6 mm (15.63 inches). However, this is still about five inches less than the expected rainfall for this time of the season.

As the clouds dispersed in the morning, the sun emerged, and no further rainfall was recorded across the district. The day’s temperature was noted at 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature settled at 21.9 degrees Celsius.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'
Read Also
MP: Congress Delegation Raises Concern Over Drinking Water Crisis In Malhargarh
article-image

Humidity levels were recorded at 80 percent, with winds blowing at a speed of 29 kilometers per hour.

Meteorologists at India Meteorological Centre, stated that no significant weather system was active in the past 24 hours. However, a cyclonic system is currently active near Odisha and Jharkhand, leading to light rainfall in those areas.

The monsoon remains relatively inactive across the state, including Indore, and only moderate rainfall is expected over the next two to ten days. Monsoon activity is predicted to pick up after August 9, with a new cyclonic system likely to form on August 10.

Read Also
MP: Total 7,868 Cusecs Of Water To Be Released; Gates Of Omkareshwar & Indira Sagar Dams Opened
article-image

State has received 66% of the total rains expected

Met department revealed that the state has received 66% that is 24.7 inches of rains this season. Jabalpur division has been the area where major rains were seen in the state. Mandla district has received 37 inches which is the maximum and Seoni has received 35 inches. On the other hand, Rewa division has been the area with lowest rainfall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 8: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore: Four-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Motorcycle In Khudail

Indore: Four-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Motorcycle In Khudail

Weather Clears Up In Indore, Monsoon Activities Expected After August 10

Weather Clears Up In Indore, Monsoon Activities Expected After August 10

3.5-Year-Old Girl Molested By School Bus Conductor In Indore; Crying Toddler Complains About Bad By...

3.5-Year-Old Girl Molested By School Bus Conductor In Indore; Crying Toddler Complains About Bad By...

Viral Video: 'Pure Bharat Ko WAQF Property Bana Do'....Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Lashes Out...

Viral Video: 'Pure Bharat Ko WAQF Property Bana Do'....Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Lashes Out...