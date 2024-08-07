 MP: Congress Delegation Raises Concern Over Drinking Water Crisis In Malhargarh
The first memorandum highlighted the worsening drinking water crisis in the tehsil due to the lowest amount of rainfall in the district. Only 390 mm of rain has been recorded in the tehsil so far.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
Congress delegation submitting memorandum to the collector |

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of the Block Congress Committee, on Tuesday, met collector Aditi Garg and expressed concerns over the worsening drinking water crisis due to low rainfall and problems of Nilgai.

The delegation, led by Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia, Malhargarh Block Congress president Anil Sharma, district Congress vice president Liaqat Meo and others, submitted two memorandums demanding a solution to the problem.

In the memorandum, it was stated that tap water is being provided every alternate day in Pipliyamandi, Narayangarh and Malhargarh for 15 to 20 minutes. Pipliyamandi and Malhargarh have been deprived of drinking water scheme from Chambal. The drinking water supply is being provided from Kakasaheb Gadgil dam, which is empty due to low rainfall.

The second memorandum stated the problems faced by farmers due to the trampling of Nilgai over the crops, have become a serious issue. Apart from this, many people have lost their lives due to collisions with Nilgai while crossing road or a path.

Sharma suggested that instead of Chital, Nilgai should be released for food of leopards in Gandhisagar. This would solve two problems simultaneously.

The collector assured of discussion with the DFO for necessary action.

