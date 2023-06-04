WCD detects 1173 malnourished kids, Department to implement IMAM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women and child development department has detected 1173 malnourished children in the city between January and March 2023 and plans to eradicate malnourishment through Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) strategy.

Under the IMAM, the department is going to implement Mukhya Mantri Bal Arogya Samvardhan Karyakram through which they are going to monitor the growth of children coming to anganwadis.

Ram Rao Bhonsle, mission director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bal Arogya Poshan Mission issued a letter on Friday stating that growth monitoring is done from 11th to 20th of every month, and then the progress of these children is updated every quarter. By registering, treating and managing the nutrition level, the aim is to bring these identified children to the normal nutritional level. This process takes about 90 days.

Severe acute malnutrition gradually increasing

According to the data provided by women and child development, there are a total of 322 SAM (Severely Acute Malnutrition) and 851 MAM (Moderate Acute Malnutrition) children in the city. The IMAM will focus to bring these 1173 malnourished children in the city to normal nutritional levels.

“The data provided by the department are based on the lasted malnutrition checking campaign which was held for a week in the city. The department will soon implement all the directions and take actions accordingly,” said Anita Joshi, CDPO, Zone 6

What is Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bal Arogya Poshan Mission?

Various activities are underway in districts under Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bal Arogya Poshan Mission for eradicating malnutrition in Madhya Pradesh and improving children’s nutritional status. Directives have been given to chalk out a special action plan for 15 ultra-sensitive districts pointed out by the N.I.N. (National Institute of Nutrition). Health camps are being organised in districts. Besides, an initiative has also been taken for a special survey to identify extremely underweight and underweight children.

SAM and MAM Children in the city

Month SAM MAM

JAN 91 299

FEB 84 280

MAR 147 280

TOTAL 322 851

