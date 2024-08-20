Water Minister Tulsi Silawat Urges Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar To Approve Various Development Work | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat met Higher Education and AYUSH Minister Inder Singh Parmar, who came to the city. During this, he also urged him to approve several development work in Sanwer area. He also demanded payment of pending salary of last 10 months of guest teachers working in government colleges as soon as possible.

Demand for construction of more rooms in Sanwer government college

Water Resources Minister Silawat gave a letter and requested Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar to issue administrative approval and allocate budget for the construction of six additional rooms on the second floor above the six rooms under construction in Government College Sanwer.

Request for 30-bed AYUSH hospital in Basandra

Similarly, he also requested for the construction of playground, multi-purpose hall, reservoir and garden in Government College Sanwer. Silawat also requested to provide human resources, furniture and AYUSH equipment for the 50-bed AYUSH hospital, which is under construction in Mangalia.

Similarly, Minister Tulsi Silawat also demanded from Parmar to open a 30-bed AYUSH hospital in Basandra. He said after the hospital gets operational, around 30k people from 20 villages will get direct benefit.