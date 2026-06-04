Water Crisis Deepens In Pipri Village Under Bagh Janpad Panchayat | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Pipri Gram Panchayat under Bagh Janpad Panchayat are facing an acute water crisis, with villagers in Lohariya Faliya struggling to access even basic drinking water during the peak summer season.

Villagers said the entire hamlet depends on a single hand pump located far from many households. Long queues at the hand pump force residents to wait for hours, and the water is often reserved only for drinking purposes. For other daily needs, residents are compelled to travel nearly a kilometre to a nearby riverbed, where only stagnant and muddy water remains.

The situation has raised concerns about public health, as families and livestock are using the same contaminated water. Residents claim the problem has persisted for nearly three years despite repeated appeals for a permanent solution.

Women and children face additional hardship due to the rough, rocky and isolated route leading to the water source. Villagers say the path is unsafe, especially after dark.

Sarpanch representative Raju Mandloi acknowledged the problem, stating that several localities in the panchayat are facing severe water shortages. He said proposals for new hand pumps have been submitted through the Gram Sabha and that water tankers have been deployed in some areas, but a lasting solution is still awaited from the administration.