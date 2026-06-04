Illegal Water Extraction: Indore Municipal Corporation Seizes 67 Pumps In Crackdown | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has intensified its crackdown on residents illegally drawing water directly from Narmada water supply lines by installing motor pumps. As part of a special enforcement drive, civic teams seized 67 motor pumps from different parts of the city on Wednesday.

The action follows directions issued by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure smooth water distribution in Indore and take strict action against individuals disrupting the city's water supply network.

Acting on instructions from municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, four special teams have been conducting daily inspections across various zones of the city.

The campaign aims to prevent unauthorised extraction of water from Narmada pipelines and ensure equitable water distribution among consumers.

During Wednesday's drive, the teams seized 12 motor pumps from Ganraj Colony in Zone 19. In Zone 20, 20 pumps were confiscated from Rajnagar and adjoining localities.

Three pumps were seized from Ward 52 in Zone 18, while another 32 pumps were recovered from Govind Nagar, Shivkanth Nagar, Bajrang Nagar, Kakad and Lasudia Mori areas falling under Zones 17 and 22. In total, 67 pumps were seized from across the city.

Singhal said that direct pumping from Narmada supply lines adversely affects the water distribution system and reduces water availability and pressure for other consumers.

He warned that the corporation is maintaining strict surveillance and will continue taking stringent action against violators.

The IMC has also launched a parallel campaign to curb water wastage and maintain cleanliness. Under the drive, civic officials took action against people found wasting water, allowing it to flow onto roads, or causing unhygienic conditions through water spillage.

A total of 31 challans were issued during the day, and fines amounting to Rs 27,400 were recovered from violators.

Appealing to residents for cooperation, Singhal urged citizens not to install direct motor pumps on water supply lines and to avoid wasting water. He said responsible water use would help ensure adequate supply and pressure