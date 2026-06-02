Miscreants Set Vehicles Ablaze After Dispute Over Abusive Language In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants allegedly set fire to three vehicles parked outside a house in Sai Suman Colony late on Monday night following a dispute over abusive language.

Banganga police have registered a case against Jeetu alias Babban Yadav and Arpit Thakur based on a complaint filed by Sanjay Dabi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the accused were standing outside Dabi's house late at night and allegedly using abusive language.

Dabi objected and asked them to leave, saying guests were staying at his house and requesting them to refrain from using indecent language. Following the confrontation, the duo left the spot.

However, after the family had dinner and gone to bed, they woke up to a strong burning smell and the screams of neighbours.

On rushing outside, they found Dabi's auto-rickshaw and two two-wheelers belonging to neighbours Jaiprasad and Mamta engulfed in flames.

Dabi alleged that he saw the accused fleeing the spot, but they managed to escape.

The blaze destroyed two motorcycles, an auto-rickshaw, an electricity meter and other household belongings kept outside the house.

Police are searching for the accused and further investigation is underway.