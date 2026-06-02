 IIM-Indore To Conduct Special Study To Decode 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Success Formula After Record-Breaking IPL Season
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HomeIndoreIIM-Indore To Conduct Special Study To Decode 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Success Formula After Record-Breaking IPL Season

IIM-Indore To Conduct Special Study To Decode 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Success Formula After Record-Breaking IPL Season

IIM Indore will conduct a case study on 15-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi to understand the factors behind his exceptional success. Experts will examine the roles of talent, hard work, family support, mentorship and mental strength. The study follows Vaibhav’s record-breaking IPL 2026 season, where he scored 776 runs, hit 72 sixes and won five awards, including the Orange Cap.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 02, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
IIM-Indore To Conduct Special Study To Decode 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Success Formula After Record-Breaking IPL Season

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to conduct a special case study on 15-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's mindset.

The study, called the “Vaibhav Model,” will examine the factors behind his early success and outstanding performances in cricket.

According to IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai, the research will be the country's first multidisciplinary study of its kind. Experts from sports, psychology and management fields will work together to understand how young talents achieve excellence at an early age.

Rai said the study will not only focus on Vaibhav’s cricket achievements but also on the social, psychological, family and institutional factors that helped shape his journey. He added that while talent may be a gift, long-term success depends on hard work, family support, dedication, guidance from mentors and strong values.

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Vaibhav has enjoyed a remarkable IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals. The young opener scored 776 runs in 16 innings at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30. He also won the Orange Cap as the tournament’s highest run-scorer.

The teenager hit a record 72 sixes during the season, breaking the previous IPL record of 59 sixes held by Chris Gayle for 14 years. He was also named Emerging Player of the Season and Super Striker of the Season.

Why Study Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

IIM faculty member said the findings could help future managers and policymakers better understand how exceptional talent develops and succeeds under pressure.

The study will also examine the challenges young stars face, including fame, social media attention and high expectations.

Rai said the goal is to create a model that helps talented youngsters maintain success over a long period and also offers lessons in talent management for the corporate world.

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