5 Trapped In Bhopal Municipal Corporation Headquarters Lift; One Falls Ill After 30-Minute Ordeal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Atal Bhawan, on Wednesday afternoon when five people got trapped inside an elevator that suddenly stalled while ascending to the seventh floor.

The occupants remained stuck for nearly 30 minutes before being rescued by a technical team.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 3:40 pm when five people, including two employees from the ministry, a BMC employee, a woman and another visitor, boarded the elevator from the ground floor.

The lift had crossed the second floor when it abruptly stopped midway due to a technical fault.

The trapped occupants reportedly tried to seek help by pressing the elevator alarm and making phone calls.

However, the alarm system did not function and mobile network coverage inside the lift was unavailable, leaving them unable to contact anyone.

People outside the elevator heard cries for help and alerted other employees. Corporation staff attempted to open the doors manually and informed officials about the situation.

Rescue delayed, employee's health worsens

Eyewitnesses alleged that despite being informed, officials did not arrive immediately. A technical team eventually reached the spot and opened the elevator doors after about half an hour.

During the ordeal, the health of one ministry employee reportedly deteriorated, causing concern among the other occupants.

As a crowd gathered outside the elevator, employees present at the scene dispersed onlookers to prevent congestion and ensure adequate airflow during the rescue operation. BMC officials said that all five occupants were safely evacuated and no serious injuries were reported.