Water conservation: Villagers stop flow of water from pond using sacks in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): To set an example before others in the field of water conservation, Navankur Sanstha Sarvodaya Shikshan Samiti and Gram Vikas Prasputan Samiti Ralavati constructed a stop dam using sandbags over Ralavati pond in the village, under Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

With this, villagers successfully stopped the flow of water from the pond.

The work was done by the members of Gram Vikas Prasputan Samiti, students of CMLD and some local villagers.

Navankur Sanstha was selected in the Dhanora sector by Jan Abhiyan Parishad, development block coordinators of Sarvodaya Shikshan Samiti, Sendhwa, said Avichal Sharma.

He said that under the leadership of field worker Balram Davar of the committee and under the guidance of Sendhwa development block coordinator of Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Dara Singh Chauhan, development has blossomed.

The work of tying sacks on the drain of Ralavati was done so that the water of the drain could be stopped and used for irrigation by the farmers of the village. About 10 to 15 farmers in the surrounding area will benefit. Along with this, the availability of water will be sufficient in the summer season.

During this, the chairman of village development Prasputan Samiti, Dara Singh Jadhav, secretary Gangaram, Vilas Vaskale, members of the committee, students of CMCLD and villagers were present.

It may be noted that various activities are being conducted in the villages by the Jan Abhiyan Parishad under the joint auspices of the Village Development Development Committee through innovative efforts.

Some of these efforts were a de-addiction campaign, a PESA Act awareness campaign, a sports competition to connect youth, a mass cleanliness campaign, a health awareness campaign etc.