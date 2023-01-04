Madhya Pradesh: AAP, AIMIM likely to contest upcoming local body's polls in Sendhwa

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Hyderabad-headquartered Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM are likely to turn their attention to the upcoming local body elections to be held in July-August this year.

The municipal president is to be elected by the elected councillors of respective bodies through direct elections. Incumbent municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav (BJP party) is likely to contest for the post of councillor from ward no 22. She seemed to be a strong contender for the post of local body chief, others are Chhotu Chowdhary, district BJP Mahila Morcha president Lakshmi Jayant Sharma.

Congress party is also bracing up and will soon finalise its candidates. Reportedly, Harcharan Singh Bhatia, Rajendra Gadve, and Rajendra Motiani have claimed a stake in the post of the municipal chief.

BJP is contesting local bodies' elections on the agenda of development. AAP and AIMIM are also likely to contest.

Congress sought to downplay the AAP and AIMIM factor in polls, saying they do not have a presence on the ground.

Both these parties project themselves as a major force. These parties argue that there is space for a third political option as people of the state are fed up with both BJP and Congress.

