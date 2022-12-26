WATCH: Young boy sells tea on bicycle on streets of Indore to pay for his education; netizens in awe

A screengrab of the viral video |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Twitterati just cannot stop praising an Indorean named Ajay, all for his dedication. The boy is all over social media thanks to a video of him posted by a journalist named Govind Gurjar.

The video which has now gone viral on social media, shows the boy riding a bicycle with a board in front of it which says, “Cycle wali chai”. With a can of tea tied to the carrier of his cycle, Ajay joyfully replies ‘Yes’ to the journalist asking him if he has tea?

Ajay manages his coaching fee and living expenses

Ajay is a student and sells tea at night to manage his coaching fees and living expenses.

Gurjar’s tweet read, “Indore…Meet our Adivasi brother Ajay. Ajay studies in the day and sells tea at night to fund his coaching classes, and living expenses. If Ajay succeeds in life one day, this video will become a living proof of his struggles.”

The comment section to this tweet is filled with praises for Ajay. One of the users called Ajay’s story inspirational and asked other youth to learn from him. Another user commented that such responsible youth are the future of the country.