WATCH: Netizens Slam Raja's Sister Shrashti Raghuvanshi For Using Murder Case For Increasing Followers; Read Her Clarification Here

Netizens Slam Raja's Sister Shrashti Raghuvanshi For Using Murder Case For Increasing Followers; Read Her Clarification Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The case of Sonam Raghuvanshi keeps growing gruesome, with netizens condemning her stance and expressing sorrow over Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder.

Meanwhile, Raja's sister Shrashti Raghvanshi has also come under the netizen’s radar for allegedly ‘using her brother’s death to get views, fame and followers on Instagram.’

She was also trolled for posting promotional videos on her Instagram handle while her brother was being rigorously searched for in Shillong. Condemning the social media influencer, people wrote, “Gems of Social Media. Meet Shrasti Raghuwanshi. Her brother Raja Raghuwanshi was missing from his honeymoon trip to Meghalya with his wife Sonam Raghuwanshi. But Shrasti was busy posting promotional instagram reels to make some quick bucks..!!”

Gems of Social Media

Meet Shrasti Raghuwanshi.

Her brother Raja Raghuwanshi was missing from his honeymoon trip to Meghalya with his wife Sonam Raghuwanshi.

But Shrasti was busy posting promotional instagram reels to make some quick bucks..!! pic.twitter.com/3ev96pWlM2 pic.twitter.com/D209xyPbyx — The Story Teller (@IamTheStory__) June 9, 2025

Another user wrote, “I support Shrasti Raghuvanshi. From Sonam Raghuvanshi & Meghalaya Police to Shrasti’s Instagram deals, Raja Raghuvanshi case now blurs the line between tragedy and trend.”

I support Shrasti Raghuvanshi💔



From Sonam Raghuvanshi & Meghalaya Police to Shrasti’s Instagram deals, Raja Raghuvanshi case now blurs the line between tragedy and trend.



(brand promotion, influencer controversy, lsocial media marketing, grief monetization, RJ Kalpesh) pic.twitter.com/J1s3I1AHsz — RJ Kalpesh Vaya (Red Fm) (@rjkalpeshvaya) June 12, 2025

What’s Shrashti’s take?

After facing heavy backlash on social media, Shrasti Raghuvanshi posted this video explaining why she was creating content around his brother Raja Raghuwanshi after his tragic murder by Sonam Raghuvanshi.



She claims she was "raising her voice so the killers don’t go unpunished."… https://t.co/1erXkKSMZX pic.twitter.com/oqOaG1hvJE — Prashant (@prashant10gaur) June 11, 2025

Responding to the trolls, Shrashti posted a clarification video on her official handle on Wednesday saying, “You should be by my side, but you started trolling me! Had I not posted the reels, and had those not gone viral on social media, then maybe, the murderers of my brothers wouldn’t have been exposed.”

“Had we kept mum and not raised the matter, the case would have been closed in 2-3 days…I will do everything in my strength for my brother. I will fight everyone needed. And whatever you all are saying is wrong! What are you doing for my brother…you are only trolling me… you should support me…but you are blaming me.”

What were the accusations?

According to an Instagram user ‘singh__sonii,’ “Reel addiction is stripping influencers of basic human sensitivity. Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23. His sister, an Insta Influenza with 373K followers, kept posting promotional reels almost daily, even after her brother’s disappearance. On June 1, the day his body was found, she uploaded a reel promoting a mobile bumper sale. Four days later, she promoted a massage parlour. The next day she promoted a beauty parlour in Indore. Now that the news has blown up, she’s suddenly posting emotional reels with melodramatic captions and sad background music and gaining traction. Honestly, I think I feel worse for Raja Raghuvanshi than she does.”

Another user, ‘Akassh Ashok Gupta’ wrote, “A honeymoon murder shocks India, but what’s more shocking? Raja Raghuvanshi’s sister Shrasti pushing spa promos while his body lay in a gorge! Sonam’s betrayal killed him, but Shrasti’s clout-chasing insults his memory. Grief isn’t content. Draw the line.”

😱 A honeymoon murder shocks India, but what’s more shocking? Raja Raghuvanshi’s sister Shrasti pushing spa promos while his body lay in a gorge! Sonam’s betrayal killed him, but Shrasti’s clout-chasing insults his memory. Grief isn’t content. Draw the line. #SonamRaghuvanshi… pic.twitter.com/B50VQ0b6q2 — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) June 10, 2025

Read Also Sonam Raghuvanshi Confesses To Killing Husband Raja During Shillong Honeymoon, Say Sources

Recent development in Sonam Raghuvanshi case:

According to the recent developments, Sonam has confessed to plotting and executing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, said sources in SIT.

Though, the confession, made during SIT interrogation, is not legally admissible unless recorded before a magistrate, it offers a disturbing insight into what police now believe was a premeditated crime masked as a romantic getaway.