Indore: Was offered minister's post, money to join BJP, says MLA Sanjay Shukla

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 03:32 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla on Saturday claimed that he too had got an offer to join the BJP two and half years back and had been promised a ministerial berth and lots of money.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Shukla said, “When some Congress MLAs switched parties and toppled the Kamal Nath government, I also got an offer to join the BJP and was promised a ministerial post and lakhs of rupees. I would have become a minister if I had taken the offer, but I am a dedicated Congressman and will always remain one.”

The Congress MLA also tried to end speculations that he will join BJP soon and said, “Those who wanted to join the BJP have gone. I am a true Congressman and will always remain in my party. Congress has made me a corporator, president, and even MLA, so why would I leave my party.”

He also attacked the MLAs who switched their party and said that the present government is a government of wealth. In 2023, Kamal Nath's government will come to power again.

Recently, speculations of Shukla joining the BJP gained ground when he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished him on his birthday.  

