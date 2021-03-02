VU’s archeology dept discovers 2,500 old rock paintings

Ujjain: Vikram University(VU)’s archeology department claimed

to have discovered 2,500 year old rock painting at the

bank of river Shakkar, a tributary of ancient river

Narmada.

Vice chancellor Akhilesh Pandey told Free Press that

red and white coloured rock paintings were discovered

by the team of the department at impassable hills of

village Benki of Tehsil Kareli of district

Chhatarpur(MP).

The rock painting depict images of animals, birds

and fighting warriors. Pandey told that the discovery

is important for the university and detailed

information with pictures of the same will be

published in Indian archeological review magazine by

the union government.

Pandey, registrar Dr UN Shukla, professor Dr Ritesh

Lot, Dr Hemant Lodwal, Shubham Kewalia and Proctor

Shailendra Sharma congratulated the team members for

such an important discovery.