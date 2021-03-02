VU’s archeology dept discovers 2,500 old rock paintings

Ujjain: Vikram University(VU)’s archeology department claimed
to have discovered 2,500 year old rock painting at the
bank of river Shakkar, a tributary of ancient river
Narmada.
Vice chancellor Akhilesh Pandey told Free Press that
red and white coloured rock paintings were discovered
by the team of the department at impassable hills of
village Benki of Tehsil Kareli of district
Chhatarpur(MP).
The rock painting depict images of animals, birds
and fighting warriors. Pandey told that the discovery
is important for the university and detailed
information with pictures of the same will be
published in Indian archeological review magazine by
the union government.
Pandey, registrar Dr UN Shukla, professor Dr Ritesh
Lot, Dr Hemant Lodwal, Shubham Kewalia and Proctor
Shailendra Sharma congratulated the team members for
such an important discovery.
