Voting For By-Election Of Ward 83 Of Indore Municipal Corporation On September 11

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations have been completed for the by-election for the post of councillor of ward number 83 of Indore Municipal Corporation. Voting for this by-election will be held on Wednesday from 7 am to 5 pm. A total of 31 polling stations have been set up for voting . Six candidates are contesting the by-election. Trained polling teams have reached the polling stations with polling material.

Adequate security arrangements have been made. In the ward, there are 21731 voters, who will decide the fate of the six candidates. Under the direction of collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh, all necessary arrangements have been made for fearless, fair, transparent and peaceful voting. Official sources informed that adequate number of police force has been deployed to maintain law and order.

Three sector officers appointed

Three sector officers and executive magistrates have also been appointed. Polling material was distributed to the polling parties on Tuesday morning from Nehru Stadium. After the voting, EVM machines will be kept in the strong room set-up in Nehru Stadium under tight security. Counting of votes will take place on September 13. A close contest is expected between BJP candidate Jitu Rathore and Congress candidate Vikas Joshi.