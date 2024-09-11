 Voting For By-Election Of Ward 83 Of Indore Municipal Corporation On September 11
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreVoting For By-Election Of Ward 83 Of Indore Municipal Corporation On September 11

Voting For By-Election Of Ward 83 Of Indore Municipal Corporation On September 11

31 polling parties reach polling stations. -6 candidates in fray.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
article-image
Indore Municipal Corporation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations have been completed for the by-election for the post of councillor of ward number 83 of Indore Municipal Corporation. Voting for this by-election will be held on Wednesday from 7 am to 5 pm. A total of 31 polling stations have been set up for voting . Six candidates are contesting the by-election. Trained polling teams have reached the polling stations with polling material.

Adequate security arrangements have been made. In the ward, there are 21731 voters, who will decide the fate of the six candidates. Under the direction of collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh, all necessary arrangements have been made for fearless, fair, transparent and peaceful voting. Official sources informed that adequate number of police force has been deployed to maintain law and order.

Read Also
Indore Updates: MP Shankar Lalwani Nominated Member In Central Rajbhasha Committee; Admin Focusing...
article-image

Three sector officers appointed

Three sector officers and executive magistrates have also been appointed. Polling material was distributed to the polling parties on Tuesday morning from Nehru Stadium. After the voting, EVM machines will be kept in the strong room set-up in Nehru Stadium under tight security. Counting of votes will take place on September 13. A close contest is expected between BJP candidate Jitu Rathore and Congress candidate Vikas Joshi.

FPJ Shorts
IAF Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Female Junior Officer's Complaint; 'Was Forced Into Oral Sex,' Says Victim
IAF Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Female Junior Officer's Complaint; 'Was Forced Into Oral Sex,' Says Victim
Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30
Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30
Kritika Kamra: Not Much To Choose From If You Want To Do Quality Work In Bollywood
Kritika Kamra: Not Much To Choose From If You Want To Do Quality Work In Bollywood
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?

250-Year-Old Chhota Ganpati Temple In Indore, Sacred Destination For Devotees

250-Year-Old Chhota Ganpati Temple In Indore, Sacred Destination For Devotees

Indore Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma Assures Poor Family Of Its Children's School Fees To Be...

Indore Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma Assures Poor Family Of Its Children's School Fees To Be...

Madhya Pradesh City Abuzz With Devotion: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Pujan Utsav Begins

Madhya Pradesh City Abuzz With Devotion: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Pujan Utsav Begins

Indore: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Puja Adds Fervour To Ganesh Utsav

Indore: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Puja Adds Fervour To Ganesh Utsav