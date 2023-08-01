Viral Video: 3 Madhya Pradesh Teachers Caught Partying At Govt School Campus, Probe Ordered

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three teachers posted at a government school in Khaknar development block of Burhanpur district were allegedly found partying at campus during school hours. As the video went social on social media, Burhanpur district collector ordered the investigation into the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to information, an incident was reported on Friday (July 28) at Sonud Primary School, where three teachers were found having chicken in an afternoon meal in the classroom. Video of the entire incident also went viral and following this, the district collector ordered a probe into the matter. The administration constituted a team to investigate the whole matter. Instructions have been given to take strict action against the teachers who have been involved in such activities after probing them and finding them guilty.

Half-Day Declared On Friday

Many of the students studying at the school claimed that on Friday, Naval Sir, Pawar Sir and Pandare Sir declared a half-day at 3 pm and later cooked chicken at the school and had a party there.

It is also being said that in the name of admission of the child in the school, two indigenous chickens were also demanded.

After which they went to buy chicken and then make a chicken and have a liquor party in the school itself. On the other hand, there is a lot of anger among the villagers about this, they say that such teachers should be removed from the school, who are playing with the future of the children.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)