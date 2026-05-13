Vikas Nagar Residents Smash Earthen Pots Over Acute Water Crisis In Indore

Residents Smash Earthen Pots Over Acute Water Crisis In Vikas Nagar | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Vikas Nagar staged a road blockade on Tuesday to protest against persistent water supply issues, accusing the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) of failing to address the deepening crisis.

The protest took place near the Vikas Nagar overhead water tank, where local corporator Sonila Mimrot joined residents in a sit-in demonstration. In a symbolic act of defiance, protesters carried empty earthen pots, raised slogans against the civic body, and smashed the pots on the road to highlight their frustration.

Residents alleged that the locality has been grappling with a severe water shortage for several months. Mimrot stated that despite repeated complaints lodged with the authorities, no significant improvements have been made to the supply system.

The protesters further claimed that water intended for their locality is being diverted to Nehru Nagar via an interconnection arrangement, leading to low pressure in several blocks. Adding to their grievances, many households reported receiving contaminated water, raising serious health concer