Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threat Case: Rajpal’s Associate Arrested By Indore Crime Branch | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested another suspect in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang threat case linked to businessman and builder Vivek Dammami. The suspect had recced Dammami for Rajpal, who was arrested in Khargone after firing at a cotton trader a few days ago.

Police said the suspect, Sonu alias Ritesh Khangar, is a close associate of previously arrested suspect Rajpal Chandrawat, a resident of Nagda. Khangar was arrested for allegedly helping Chandrawat by providing information about builder Vivek Dammami with the intent to obtain illegal financial gain.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Santosh Kumar Singh had earlier directed that all cases involving threats issued in the name of the Lawrence gang be treated as a priority. Following these instructions, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the crime branch has been gathering intelligence and taking action.

Police claimed that during initial questioning, Khangar admitted sharing information to help Chandrawat extort money. Police said the suspect also admitted to helping prepare for a firing outside the complainant’s house to create fear. However, before the incident could take place, police arrested the suspect and prevented the plan.

A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 308(5) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further legal action is being taken based on the investigation.

Police also revealed that Khangar has a criminal background, with several cases related to assault, attempt to murder and knife attacks already registered against him. Crime branch officials said strict action against all suspects connected to the Lawrence gang threat cases will continue.