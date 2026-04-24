STF-SIT Arrests 27 In Bishnoi Gang Extortion Cases In MP; Key Operatives Held Including Minor

STF-SIT Arrests 27 In Bishnoi Gang Extortion Cases; Key Operatives Held Including Minor | Representative Image/ PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The STF-SIT probing six extortion cases linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has arrested 27 people. One of them was a minor when he committed the crime but recently turned adult and is the leader of a gang, officials said.

The network of Bishnoi, involved in extorting people for ransom debt collection, and other criminal activities, operates across three to four distinct layers. At the very top sits the key henchman of Bishnoi, Harry Boxer.

In the Bhopal case, the special investigation team of the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a key gang member identified as Jai Prakash ‘Dara’, a resident of Bikaner district in Rajasthan. He used to provide resources and financial assistance to the gang members for executing the crimes.

Jai Prakash has been with the gang since he was a teenager while being lodged at a children’s correctional facility in Jaipur some years ago. He is a suspect in 18 criminal cases linked to the gang, including the January 2023 firing at G-Club in the Jawahar Circle area of the Rajasthan capital, after the club owner refused to pay extortion money.

While a minor, he had escaped from the children’s correctional home in Jaipur after breaking a window. He was later arrested by Bihar police near India-Nepal border in May 2024 as he was involved in a robbery and firing incident on a trader, also connected to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The UP connection

Decades ago, Banda district of Uttar Pradesh gained notoriety due to the activities of interstate dacoits Shiv Kumar Patel ‘Dadua’ and Ambika Patel ‘Thokia’.

Now the same district in the Bundelkhand region of the northern state is in the news due to two men who have emerged as key suspects in a case related to a big money extortion threat to a Bhopal-based real estate businessman, made in the name of Bishnoi gang.

The SIT has arrested two men, Nirmal Tiwari and Anand Mishra, both residents of Banda, in connection with the Rs 10 crore extortion threat to Kolar-based businessman. Mishra had financially supported Tiwari and directed him to carry out the entire plan.