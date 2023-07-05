Vijay Nagar Murder: Kin Of Deceased Reach Police Station With Body, Demand Action Against Accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of the deceased, who was attacked with a bat by three persons on Monday, reached the Vijay Nagar police station and demanded strict action against the accused, on Tuesday afternoon. The police have already arrested the prime accused. He along with his two accomplices attacked the youth as he had given information to the police about some criminal activity of the accused.

The family members reached the police station with the body of Ashutosh Parmar, who was attacked with a bat by the accused named Rishabh Gurjar and two others on Monday night. The family members kept the body outside the police station and demanded strict action against the accused. The family members alleged one of the accused also gave life threats to the family members.

Senior police officers reached the police station and pacified the family members of the deceased and assured them that they would take strict action against the accused.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that accused Rishabh was arrested on Tuesday while a search was on for his two accomplices. The accused allegedly informed the police that the deceased had given a tip-off about the accused to the police so the accused killed him by attacking him with a bat.

Family Members Were At Police Station For Three Hours

The family members informed Manoj Parmar, the national president of Balai Samaj. Parmar reached the police station and talked with ACP Sonakshi Saxena, TI Ravindra Gurjar and other officers and asked them to take strict action against the accused. The family members were outside the police station for about three hours. Parmar informed the media persons that the police assured them that they would arrest other accused soon and their houses would also be demolished.