Video: 'Raja Told Me Sonam Was Not Showing Interest,' Mourning Mother Recalls His Son's Statement From Courtship Period

"She Was Like My Daughter, But If She Did This, She Deserves Death": Mother Of Raja Raghuvanshi About Her Daughter-In-Law |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Raghuvanshi's mother demanded strict action against murder accused daughter-in-law Sonam Raghuvanshi, if proven guilty.

Victim's mother broke silence, expressing utter shock and disbelief. She said “I considered her like my own daughter,”. “She was a well-mannered child. We never imagined she could do something like this. If she has done it, she should be given the death penalty.”

Notably, Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi and wife Sonam had gone on a honeymoon to Shillong on May 20. Three days later, the couple went missing. Raja's dead body was recovered on June 2 from forests of East Khasi Hills. A week later, his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi was recovered from Ghazipur, UP.

Meghalaya Police revealed that Sonam planned her husband Raja’s murder during their honeymoon trip in Shillong.

VIDEO | Indore Couple Case: Here's what Raja Raghuvanshi’s mother Uma Raghuvanshi claims, “Those responsible should get the death penalty. If Sonam did this, then she too should be punished. Sonam always behaved well with us - we still can’t believe she could have done this... We… pic.twitter.com/RN9SvBacZ9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2025

Read Also Video: Ghazipur Dhaba Operator Reveals How Missing Sonam Raghuvanshi Reached Him At Midnight

'Sonam was not interested in Raja'

The couple tied knot less than a month ago, on May 11, after being introduced through a community matchmaking booklet published during a Ram Navami event.

Recalling the initial days of this relationship Raja’s mother mentioned, “Their relationship was fixed on October 1 last year. During which, Raja once confronted me that Sonam wasn’t much interested in him. But later, I spoke to her, and she said she was busy with office work. After that, everything got back to track.”

According to Raja's mother, Sonam stayed with the Raghuvanshi family for more than a week from 11th to 20th May after the wedding. “There was nothing unusual in her behavior, she was a well mannered girl. But she never mentioned any trip to Shillong,” the mother said.

Sonam booked the tickets without informing

Victim's mother highlighted that the family was unaware about their trip to Meghalaya. Sonam had booked tickets and the return tickets were not booked.

Raja was initially reluctant to go on this trip. Raja's mother said “Sonam booked the ticket herself. Raja said to me. "She has booked tickets already, what should I do now?’ So I insisted to go. It was a six-to-seven day trip, but she didn’t even book a return ticket,” she recalled.