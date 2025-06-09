 Video: 'Raja Told Me Sonam Was Not Showing Interest,' Mourning Mother Recalls His Son's Statement From Courtship Period
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreVideo: 'Raja Told Me Sonam Was Not Showing Interest,' Mourning Mother Recalls His Son's Statement From Courtship Period

Video: 'Raja Told Me Sonam Was Not Showing Interest,' Mourning Mother Recalls His Son's Statement From Courtship Period

Victim's mother highlighted that the family was unaware about their trip to Meghalaya until Sonam Raghuvanshi booked the tickets

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
"She Was Like My Daughter, But If She Did This, She Deserves Death": Mother Of Raja Raghuvanshi About Her Daughter-In-Law |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Raghuvanshi's mother demanded strict action against murder accused daughter-in-law Sonam Raghuvanshi, if proven guilty.

Victim's mother broke silence, expressing utter shock and disbelief. She said “I considered her like my own daughter,”. “She was a well-mannered child. We never imagined she could do something like this. If she has done it, she should be given the death penalty.”

Notably, Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi and wife Sonam had gone on a honeymoon to Shillong on May 20. Three days later, the couple went missing. Raja's dead body was recovered on June 2 from forests of East Khasi Hills. A week later, his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi was recovered from Ghazipur, UP.

Meghalaya Police revealed that Sonam planned her husband Raja’s murder during their honeymoon trip in Shillong.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Read Also
Video: Ghazipur Dhaba Operator Reveals How Missing Sonam Raghuvanshi Reached Him At Midnight
article-image

'Sonam was not interested in Raja'

The couple tied knot less than a month ago, on May 11, after being introduced through a community matchmaking booklet published during a Ram Navami event.

Recalling the initial days of this relationship Raja’s mother mentioned, “Their relationship was fixed on October 1 last year. During which, Raja once confronted me that Sonam wasn’t much interested in him. But later, I spoke to her, and she said she was busy with office work. After that, everything got back to track.”

According to Raja's mother, Sonam stayed with the Raghuvanshi family for more than a week from 11th to 20th May after the wedding. “There was nothing unusual in her behavior, she was a well mannered girl. But she never mentioned any trip to Shillong,” the mother said.

Read Also
Sonam Raghuvanshi's 'Boyfriend' Raj Kushwaha Among 4 Detained For Her Husband's Murder During...
article-image

Sonam booked the tickets without informing

Victim's mother highlighted that the family was unaware about their trip to Meghalaya. Sonam had booked tickets and the return tickets were not booked.

Raja was initially reluctant to go on this trip. Raja's mother said “Sonam booked the ticket herself. Raja said to me. "She has booked tickets already, what should I do now?’ So I insisted to go. It was a six-to-seven day trip, but she didn’t even book a return ticket,” she recalled.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More