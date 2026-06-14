VIDEO Of Alleged Illegal Liquor Spot In Indore’s Bengali Square Goes Viral, Woman Alleges Police Inaction | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing an alleged illegal liquor corner operating in Indore’s Bengali Square area surfaced on social media on Sunday.

The video shows a crowd of men gathered in an untidy nook near a parking area in Bengali Square of the city, boozing together.

The matter came to the fore after a woman recorded the entire scene on her phone after allegedly receiving no response from the administration and police despite several complaints.

'Nobody listens'

In the video, the woman could be heard saying, “Koi surakhsha nahi hai yahan pe…koi gaurd hai nahi, koi hai nahi…dekho yahan pe gair kanooni theka chal raha hai kitne log dekho…Aap dekh sakte ho bilkul, aur na to sarkar hamari sunte hain…koi bhi nahi sunta hai… (There is no security here… there are no guards, no one is present. You can see an illegal liquor outlet operating here, and so many people are around. You can see it clearly. Even the government does not listen to us… no one listens).”

Meanwhile, it also appears that the woman was asked to stop the recording by someone, to which she replied, “Nahi…koi band nahi karungi mai… (No… I will not shut it down).”

Through the video, the woman further complained that it has become difficult for women to pass through the area, implying that the place has become completely unsafe for women. She adds that the men have created panic in the area.

As the video moves forward, a male voice screams, “Jaldi khali kar fata fat…Gadi nikal bahar… (Clear it quickly, fast… Move the vehicle out),” could also be heard in the video.

'No action from police'

As the woman moves forward while recording the video, the group of men seen in the clip could also be seen dispersing from the area.

The woman also accused the police of taking bribes in exchange for allowing the alleged illegal liquor corner to operate in the area.

However, no official information has been received in the matter so far.