VIDEO Shows Youth Dragging Woman On Road At Busy Intersection In Indore; Clash After She Refuses To Give Money

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a youth allegedly assaulting a young woman at a busy intersection in Indore has surfaced on social media on Sunday.

The video is said to be from Navlakha Square, and the woman later reached the Bhanwarkuan Police Station to report the matter.

In the video that has gone viral online, the woman can be seen sitting on the road while the youth stands beside her and asks her to get up. He is heard saying, “Uth na, acha lag raha hai kya road par tamasha kar rahi,” asking her why she is creating a scene on the road.

The woman resists and can be heard saying that she does not want to go with him.

He can also be seen grabbing and twisting her hand, as if threatening her.

Then, the youth holds the woman’s hand and tries to pull her toward the side of the road. The woman continues to resist while sitting on the road. A few moments later, a group of young men reach the spot and start beating the youth seen dragging the woman.

Following the scuffle, the youth leaves the spot.

Watch the video below :

In the background of the video, the person recording the clip can be heard saying that the youth lives in Shukla Nagar.

According to information available, the woman is a resident of Sanawad, while the youth seen in the video has been identified as Rahul Verma. It is being claimed that the dispute happened after the woman refused to give money to the youth.

After the incident, the woman approached the Bhanwarkuan police station to file a complaint.

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Police officials have taken note of the viral video and are looking into the matter. Further investigation is underway to understand the full details of the incident and to verify the claims made in the video.