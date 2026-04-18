Miscreants Pelt Stones At Youth And His House Over Old Enmity In Indore |

A group of miscreants under the influence of intoxication attacked a youth and pelted stones on his house in the Raj Nagar area under Chandan Nagar police limits on Friday night. The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

The victim, Kuldeep Pagare, a private employee, reported that the trouble began Friday night when he confronted Ankit Gogalia, Sunil alias Bhuri, Galli Gogalia and Akku Maratha for drinking and creating a noise in the neighbourhood.

The situation escalated as the group attacked Pagare. During the scuffle, Sunil allegedly struck Pagare on the head with a stone. When other residents intervened, the suspects pelted stones at Pagare’s residence, shattering windows and damaging doors.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole said that the suspects had come to the colony in an intoxicated state and attacked the victim over an old enmity. Police have registered a case against the four suspects and further investigation is underway.