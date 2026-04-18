 Miscreants Pelt Stones At Youth And His House Over Old Enmity In Indore
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Miscreants Pelt Stones At Youth And His House Over Old Enmity In Indore

In the Chandan Nagar area, a youth was allegedly attacked and his house pelted with stones by intoxicated miscreants over an old enmity. The victim, Kuldeep Pagare, said the group turned violent after he objected to their nuisance. Police have registered a case against four accused, including Ankit Gogalia and Sunil alias Bhuri, and launched an investigation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
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Miscreants Pelt Stones At Youth And His House Over Old Enmity In Indore |

A group of miscreants under the influence of intoxication attacked a youth and pelted stones on his house in the Raj Nagar area under Chandan Nagar police limits on Friday night. The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

The victim, Kuldeep Pagare, a private employee, reported that the trouble began Friday night when he confronted Ankit Gogalia, Sunil alias Bhuri, Galli Gogalia and Akku Maratha for drinking and creating a noise in the neighbourhood.

The situation escalated as the group attacked Pagare. During the scuffle, Sunil allegedly struck Pagare on the head with a stone. When other residents intervened, the suspects pelted stones at Pagare’s residence, shattering windows and damaging doors.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole said that the suspects had come to the colony in an intoxicated state and attacked the victim over an old enmity. Police have registered a case against the four suspects and further investigation is underway.

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