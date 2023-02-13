Valentine’s Week special: Silver screen oozes classy romance again!

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to hark back to the romantic era of cinema this Valentine's, the theatres in the city are screening the 4 highest-grossing romantic movies of the past. With Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Jab we Met, Tamasha, and Titanic the romantic era has been unleashed yet again to celebrate Valentine’s Week in the city.

The two chains of multiplexes in the city have enthusiastically reintroduced the movies in various theatres that have enthralled the audience in the past. People in the city are equally excited to watch their favourite movies again on the big screen.

The response received by the theatres on the first three days of the re-run was quite exciting. Rupali Goyal, an employee at PVR said, “The decision to showcase the movies was taken by the theatre to provide a romantic weekend to the people with their all-time favourite movies. The first day's response was not very encouraging, however, on the next two days people went crazy over Tamasha screening.”

Valentine’s Week is the celebration of love irrespective of age. And DDLJ serves best for the purpose. Goyal said that the reason why these movies keep generating interest from the audience is their epic storyline with drama, emotion, and climax. The soundtrack of each of these movies holds the power to keep the audience intrigued, making these movies memorable enough.

Be a Geet this Valentine’s

Prakrati Chauhan, a theatre artist, said, “What a girl wants is to become Geet. She is one of the most comforting characters in the movie and now we have got a chance to witness these characters on screen. Theatres have taken a great step this year, where one can personify himself/herself as the protagonist of the film.”

Movie timing and prices

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge: 2:45 pm and 7:00 pm

Jab We Met: 4:00 pm

Titanic: 2:25 pm and 3:30 pm

Tamasha: 1:00 pm

The timings displayed above are tentative and the locations are INOX C-21 and PVR-TI

