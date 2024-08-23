Urgent Repairs Needed For 57 Km Stretch Of Sendhwa-Khetia Highway

Damaged and pothole-ridden road at Sendhwa-Khetia Highway | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Indore): Approximately 57 km stretch of Sendhwa-Khetia state highway, linking Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Gujarat, urgently requires repair works amid heavy rains.

Despite directives issued by Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh to address the highway’s deteriorating conditions, no repair work has commenced.

Local social worker and advocate BL Jain has highlighted the issue by sending letters to both the Chief Minister and Minister Singh. He pointed out that the highway, constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited eight years ago, has suffered significant damage during the recent monsoon season.

Following the 5-year guarantee period, the road has been handed over to the Public Works Department, National Highway for the past 3 years. Areas most affected include the fort road in Sendhwa and sections between Sendhwa to Chatli and Pansemal to Khetia.

The lack of timely repairs has created hazardous driving conditions, raising safety concerns for the many motorists who depend on the route.

During a meeting on August 16, Minister Singh issued instructions to the officials for repairs to be completed by August 22 but no action has been taken.

Additional Chief Secretary KC Gupta had directed that potholes-ridden roads should be identified and maintenance work should be done. But no repair works have been initiated on the road stretch, defying the minister’s orders.