UPSC CSE 2025 Results Out: Bhopal’s Ishan Bhatnagar Secures AIR 5, Dhar’s Pakshal Secretary Gets Rank 8; MP Aspirants Shine | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025. A total of 958 candidates have qualified for different services.

Anuj Agnihotri from Rawatbhata in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, secured All India Rank 1 in the examination.

Achievers from MP

Several candidates from Madhya Pradesh have also performed well.

Ishan Bhatnagar from Bhopal secured a position among the top 5 ranks, bringing pride to the region.

Ishan Bhatnagar |

Pakshal Secretary from Bagh town in Dhar district achieved All India Rank 8.

Chitwan Jain from Ashoknagar secured 17th rank.

Chitwan Jain |

Rupal Jaiswal from Khandwa achieved 43rd rank.

Srishti Goyal from Gwalior secured All India Rank 160 in the examination.

Jabalpur’s Priyasha Verma Secures AIR 324 in UPSC.

Priyasha Verma |

Success stories

Pakshal Secretary: Pakshal credited his success to the blessings of his parents and dedication towards his goal. His father, Nilesh Jain, is a cloth trader and his mother Dipti Jain is a homemaker. According to the family, Pakshal has been a bright student since childhood.

Chitwan Jain: Chitwan said that this was his third attempt, in which he achieved success by securing 17th rank. Speaking about his study approach, he said he did not put unnecessary pressure on himself and studied daily as required. Chitwan also credited his family’s full support as an important factor behind his success.

Rupal Jaiswal: Rupal had earlier secured 512th rank in a previous attempt but chose not to join and improved her performance this year.

Pooja Soni, a Sub-Divisional Revenue Officer from Tendukheda in Narsinghpur district, secured 249th rank.

Priyasha Verma: Priyasha Verma from Jabalpur secured All India Rank 324 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She is the daughter of Indrajeet Verma, a West Central Railway employee, and Aradhana Verma. A BTech graduate from IIT (BHU) Varanasi, she succeeded in her fourth attempt after reaching the interview stage three times earlier. She hopes to serve the country through the civil services.

Srishti Goyal: Srishti prepared mostly at home, though she spent one year in Delhi for coaching. Her father is a jewellery trader and the family lives in the Murar area of Gwalior.

Speaking to the media, Srishti said she had been preparing for the UPSC exam for the last 5 years.

Srishti Goyal |

She said, there were times when she felt the exam was very difficult and considered choosing another path. However, she did not give up and continued working hard.

She also advised students to take care of their eyes and health while studying online.

The success of these candidates has brought joy and celebration in their hometowns. People were found distributing sweets and congratulating the achievers.