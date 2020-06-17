Unlock 1.0 in Indore: Religious places to remain closed in city, review after 7 days

Indore: Owing to the continued spread of COVID-19 pandemic, all the religious places will remain closed in the city, though there will be a review after seven days. This was decided at a meeting of religious leaders and shrine managers with officials of district administration, held at AICTSL campus on Tuesday. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani was also present.

All religious leaders and managers of various shrines have not only accepted the decision but authorised the district administration to decide on this issue.

Collector Singh said no decision was taken on reopening of religious places in view of the present condition. "Another meeting will be held with religious leaders after seven days. The religious leaders have played a major role in controlling the situation and things are getting better, but with great difficulty. At this time, everyone's cooperation is required," Singh said.