Unlock 1.0 in Indore: Religious places to remain closed in city, review after 7 days

Indore: Owing to the continued spread of COVID-19 pandemic, all the religious places will remain closed in the city, though there will be a review after seven days. This was decided at a meeting of religious leaders and shrine managers with officials of district administration, held at AICTSL campus on Tuesday. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani was also present.
All religious leaders and managers of various shrines have not only accepted the decision but authorised the district administration to decide on this issue.
Collector Singh said no decision was taken on reopening of religious places in view of the present condition. "Another meeting will be held with religious leaders after seven days. The religious leaders have played a major role in controlling the situation and things are getting better, but with great difficulty. At this time, everyone's cooperation is required," Singh said.
Singh said he has asked all the religious leaders and shrine managers to hold consultation with their respective flock and prepare a detailed plan for the future on how to maintain social distancing, ensure sanitisation etc once the religious places are opened. He said the effects of the opening of lockdown will be apparent by June 25, and then a decision would be taken accordingly.
At the meeting, MP Shankar Lalwani informed that two machines have been procured by his office for non-alcoholic sanitisation at shrines, if the shrine managers want it. Ashok Bhatt of Kharajaran Ganesh Temple, city Qazi Ishrat Ali, Jasveer Singh Gandhi of Gurusingh Sabha, Bishop Chacko, Suresh Carlton, and the heads and representatives of various shrines were present in the meeting.
