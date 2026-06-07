Union Minister Of State Savitri Thakur Flags Off ‘Sunday On Cycles’ Rally In Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Dhar, on Sunday organised a “Sunday on Cycles” bicycle rally to mark World Bicycle Day under the Fit India Cycling Campaign of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Khelo India initiative.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur flagged off the rally as the chief guest. Dhar Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and SP Sachin Sharma attended as special guests.

Addressing participants, Savitri Thakur encouraged citizens to adopt cycling for better health and environmental conservation.

Students from Wings Podar Learn School, PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, St George School, district police personnel, Sports and Youth Welfare Department staff and residents joined the event.

Participants assembled at the SAI Centre in Jaitpura and took part in fitness activities, including stretching, skipping and Zumba, before the rally.

The approximately four-kilometre route began at STC Dhar, passed through Trimurti Square and concluded at the SAI Centre.

The event also featured environmental awareness sessions, distribution of T-shirts and caps and refreshments.