Indore Municipal Corporation Launches Water Conservation Contest; Winning Ward To Get ₹1.5 Crore For Development Works | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to tackle declining groundwater levels and turn water conservation into a mass movement, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has announced a unique ward-level competition that will reward the city's best-performing wards with development grants of up to Rs 1.5 crore.

The initiative was launched on Thursday during a "Jal Sabha" organised under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan in the presence of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, public representatives, water experts, and office-bearers of resident welfare associations.

The newly launched Water Conservation Ward Ranking Competition will assess wards on their efforts to improve groundwater recharge and promote rainwater harvesting. The top-ranked ward will receive Rs 1.5 crore for development works, while the second and third-ranked wards will receive Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. The top 10 wards will be eligible for financial incentives to undertake projects related to water supply, sewerage, gardens, water reuse, and conservation infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Bhargav announced that the civic body would formulate a dedicated Water Policy for Indore and intensify efforts to secure the city's future water needs. He said IMC would construct 30 recharge shafts in the next 30 days and he would personally monitor the campaign by visiting wards across the city.

"Indore has always overcome challenges through collective action. With active citizen participation, we can ensure water security for future generations as well," the mayor said, urging residents to adopt rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge measures.

Commissioner Singhal emphasised that Indore's success in cleanliness and civic initiatives has always been driven by public participation. "Water conservation cannot succeed without citizen involvement. If people actively participate, the results will be visible in the city's groundwater levels," he said.

The competition will evaluate wards based on recharge shaft construction, installation of household rainwater harvesting systems, maintenance of existing structures, plantation drives, awareness campaigns, and conversion of defunct borewells into recharge units.

Resident welfare associations will also be allowed to participate through registration. Colonies achieving 100 per cent rainwater harvesting coverage will be specially honoured at the conclusion of the campaign.

Water Conservation Ward Ranking Competition

Purpose: Assess wards on efforts to improve groundwater recharge and promote rainwater harvesting

Prizes for Top Wards:

1st ranked ward: Rs 1.5 crore for development works

2nd ranked ward: Rs 1.25 crore

3rd ranked ward: Rs 1 crore

Top 10 Wards: Eligible for financial incentives

Use of Incentives: Can be used for projects related to:

Water supply

Sewerage

Gardens

Water reuse

Conservation infrastructure