Woman Dies After Husband Allegedly Attacks Her With A Gas Cylinder In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his wife by thrashing her and attacking her with a gas cylinder at a farmhouse under Khudel police station jurisdiction, police said on Wednesday.

The woman’s sister had been on the phone when the accused broke her phone and assaulted her as the woman intervened. The accused was detained, and further investigation is underway.

DSP (Rural Headquarters) Umakant Choudhary said the incident occurred at a farm in Ujjaini village, under the Kampel outpost, late on Tuesday.

The accused, Rahul Barman, originally from Umaria district, worked as a watchman at the farm of Asif Rangrez along with his 26-year-old wife, Suman.

Police said an argument broke out after Suman’s sister, who was also at the farm, was talking on the phone. Rahul allegedly snatched her phone and damaged it.

When Suman tried to intervene, he allegedly thrashed her sister, then attacked Suman with a stick and later a gas cylinder, critically injuring her. Their six- and three-year-old children were present at the spot.

Suman’s sister escaped and on Wednesday morning informed the farm owner. They reached the spot and found Suman had died. Police were subsequently notified.

DSP Choudhary, his team and forensic officials reached the site to investigate. A case was registered, the body was sent for post-mortem examination, and Rahul Barman was detained for questioning.