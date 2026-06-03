Water Supply To Remain Hit In Many Areas Today In Indore | AI generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Already dealing with an acute water crisis, Indore on Wednesday will see many areas struggling to collect drinking water as supply from the taps will remain hit, thanks to a technical fault a trackman valve at the Dewas Naka intersection and a pump shutdown at Maheshwar.

Upon receiving information about the disruption, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal visited the site to assess the situation. Additional commissioner Ashish Pathak and other senior officials were also present during the inspection.

The commissioner directed officials to expedite repair work and ensure the valve is restored at the earliest. Repair operations have already begun, and the Indore Municipal Corporation is making efforts to normalise water supply as quickly as possible.

Due to the ongoing repair work, water supply from overhead tanks serving Scheme No 114 Part-1, Scheme No 78, Rajiv Awas Vihar, Loha Mandi, Scheme No 113, Scheme No 136, Scheme No 78 Slice-1 and Scheme No 78 Slice-2 will remain temporarily affected.

To minimise inconvenience to residents, the civic body has deployed additional water tankers in the affected localities and is supplying water through alternative arrangements.

Officials also informed that a pump shutdown at Maheshwar, caused by faults triggered by a dust storm and strong winds on Monday night, prevented some overhead tanks from being filled to their full capacity.

However, normal water supply in those areas is not expected to be significantly impacted. Municipal teams have been instructed to provide tanker supply wherever required.

The water supply department said all necessary measures are being taken to rectify the fault and restore regular water distribution. Citizens have been urged to use water judiciously and cooperate with the department during the repair period.