RTO Imposes ₹1 Lakh Fine On Two Buses For Permit Violations In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) flying squad on Monday conducted an intensive vehicle checking drive across major transit points in the city, including Radisson Square, Teen Imli Square, and Nemawar Road.

Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma stated that over 50 buses were thoroughly inspected during the morning drive.

The checks focused on crucial passenger safety parameters, including the availability and functionality of emergency gates, fire extinguishers, first-aid boxes, and emergency exits, as well as verification of vehicle documents, valid permits, fitness certificates, and insurance.

During the inspection, the team intercepted a bus operating from Lalitpur to Indore without a valid permit. Immediate challan action was taken on the spot, and a fine of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the operator.

Similarly, another bus was found violating its permit conditions. The vehicle was operating under a temporary permit for the Mumbai-Indore route but was caught illegally transporting passengers from Nagpur to Indore. The RTO fined the operator Rs 50,000 for breaching the permit terms.

RTO officials have instructed all bus operators to adhere to passenger safety norms and permit guidelines, warning of harsher penalties and strict action if any future irregularities are detected.