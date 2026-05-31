Silver Jubilee Celebration Marks Spiritual Service Journey In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Silver Jubilee celebration of Brahma Kumaris Gandhinagar Seva Kendra concluded on a spiritually uplifting note, marking 25 years of dedicated service to society.

The event began with a grand Kalash Yatra, drawing enthusiastic participation from prominent citizens and Brahma Kumaris members and spreading the message of spirituality and divine awareness.

Addressing the gathering, centre in-charge BK Shubhangi Didi highlighted the Seva Kendra’s social and spiritual contributions over the past 25 years and shared inspiring experiences from her life of dedication to God.

Zonal in-charge Rajyogini Aarti Didi said the organisation aims to eradicate social evils, negative thoughts and corruption while establishing a world based on peace, purity and values.

Chief guest Justice BD Rathi praised the Brahma Kumaris’ role in spiritual awakening and human welfare.

Several dignitaries appreciated the organisation’s efforts in promoting moral values and Rajyoga Meditation. The celebration concluded with the felicitation of guests and distribution of Godly Prasad.