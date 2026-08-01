Ujjain's Mahamandaleshwar Gyan Das Faces Rape Allegations As Alleged Chats, Video, Marriage Certificate Surface |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain-based Mahamandaleshwar Gyan Das has once again found himself at the centre of controversy.

A woman residing at his ashram, who recently accused him of rape and blackmail, is now linked to alleged WhatsApp chats, a video showing him being beaten with sticks, and photographs of a purported marriage certificate that are circulating widely on social media.

In the WhatsApp conversation, the woman allegedly wrote, "The doctor asked me to return after 10 days. I am pregnant. When will you take me to the doctor? I am bearing the consequences of what you did."

Gyan Das allegedly replied, "That is good news. The pregnancy claim is 1001% false, but if there is even one per cent truth in it, thank Mahakal that your worries about support in old age are over. There is no need to visit a doctor."

Woman alleges assault after being served kheer

The complainant alleged that she first met Mahamandaleshwar Gyan Das at Ujjain's Dadu Ashram around one-and-a-half years ago.

She claimed he took her mobile number and later sent her a friend request on Facebook, after which they remained in regular contact because of her religious faith.

According to the woman, during Guru Purnima in July 2025, Gyan Das invited her to his Sadawal Ashram and asked her to stay for a few days in the name of participating in religious and service activities. She alleged that one night she was served kheer as prasad.

After consuming it, she went to sleep in her room. When she woke the following morning, she realised that something untoward had allegedly happened to her.

According to the purported chats, the woman later claimed she became pregnant after marrying him.

Beating video and purported marriage certificate go viral

Several alleged chats, videos and a purported marriage certificate involving Gyan Das have also surfaced online. In one viral video, an elderly woman and a young woman are seen beating him with wooden sticks.

The footage is said to be around 4 months old and allegedly relates to a dispute involving another woman, after which the complainant confronted him.

Photographs have also emerged showing Gyan Das apparently applying sindoor to another woman's forehead. A purported marriage certificate bearing the names and photographs of both individuals has also gone viral.

The document mentions the marriage date as Oct 11, 2021, and states that it was issued by a panchayat in Ujjain on Oct 20, 2021. It records Gyan Das's age as 42 and the woman's as 27 at the time of the marriage.

Gyan Das denies allegations, calls it a conspiracy

Rejecting all allegations, Gyan Das described the matter as a conspiracy to defame him. He claimed that he had already approached the court regarding the alleged marriage certificate and that the court had declared it to be fake.

Referring to the viral assault video, he alleged that the elderly woman seen carrying a stick had been brought by the same complainant who accused him of rape and that she had deliberately recorded and circulated the footage.

Case filed 2 days ago

Two days earlier, a woman residing at Gyan Das's ashram lodged a complaint against him at Mahakal Police Station. She accused the religious leader of rape, physical assault, criminal intimidation and blackmail through objectionable videos.

The woman has also submitted a written complaint to the State Home Minister, the DGP, the IG and the SP.