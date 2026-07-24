Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Suspends CMHO Over Corruption Allegations In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh suspended Mandsaur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Govind Singh Chauhan after an inquiry into allegations of corruption, financial irregularities and administrative misconduct.

He acted on a report submitted by Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg after a committee investigated complaints from public representatives, officials and the media.

The suspension order, issued on Thursday, cited prima facie evidence of financial irregularities, unauthorised payments, delays in the outsourcing tender process, failure to produce records under the PCPNDT Act, and suspected irregularities in the approval and inspection of private hospitals and nursing homes.

The report also mentioned the suspected involvement of Dr Chauhan's nephew, Jaydeep.

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The inquiry committee reportedly recommended registering a criminal case over serious financial irregularities. During the suspension, Dr Chauhan will remain attached to the Mandsaur Collector's Office.

Authorities have given ENT specialist Dr RK Dwivedi additional charge of the CMHO post until further orders.

Separate investigations into alleged irregular payments, recruitment irregularities, Lokayukta complaints and delays in resolving public grievances are also underway against the health department.