Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Sets Deadline For Indore Municipal Corporation's Digital Portal

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has directed officials and the implementing agency to expedite the launch of the Indore Municipal Corporation's digital portal, stressing that the project must be completed within the stipulated timeline.

The directive came during a review meeting at the Smart City Office to assess the progress of the city's digital transformation initiatives. Discussions focused on the portal's development, domain name selection and completion of the remaining work within the deadline.

The meeting was attended by MiC member Rajesh Udawat, Smart City CEO Arth Jain and representatives of the implementing agency. During a presentation, the agency briefed the Mayor on the progress of the portal, its modules and overall readiness.

Officials also discussed the portal's domain name and shortlisted a few options, with a final decision expected soon.

Reiterating the importance of timely completion, Bhargav directed the agency to ensure there was no delay in launching the portal. The agency assured him that the remaining work would be completed on a war footing and preparations for the launch would be finalised shortly.

Once operational, the portal will provide citizens with a single digital platform to access a range of Indore Municipal Corporation services online.