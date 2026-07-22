Indore Lokayukta Probe Finds ₹17.12 Crore Assets Linked To MP West DISCOM Official Shivram Semil | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has intensified its investigation against Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Additional Chief Engineer Shivram Semil following a search operation conducted at his residence and other locations on July 21.

During the ongoing probe, the Lokayukta team collected details of bank accounts belonging to Semil and his family members. His salary account was found in the State Bank of India (SBI), along with a recurring deposit account.

His wife Rambeti Semil’s SBI savings account, son Saurabh Semil’s 2 SBI accounts and one IDBI account, and daughter-in-law Sunita Semil’s SBI account were also identified.

The investigation revealed that Saurabh Semil has 2 fixed deposits in SBI’s Pithampur branch.

Besides, 6 bank accounts linked to firms named Shubham Electrical and Cornish Powerzone were also found at SBI Pithampur. A total balance of ₹62.89 lakh was found across these accounts.

The Lokayukta has informed the concerned department about the alleged offence through an official communication.

A report from the Morena search team has also been received, mentioning movable assets worth ₹7.51 lakh found at a residence there. The value of the house was estimated at around ₹50 lakh.

The investigation has further revealed that Semil allegedly purchased a 20x40 feet plot in Morena and around 1.25 bigha of agricultural land.

The Lokayukta has initiated the process of obtaining registration documents of these properties.

Read Also Lokayukta Traps Junior Engineer Of MP West Zone Electricity While Accepting ₹40k Bribe In Indore

The investigating officer has also written to the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company seeking details of Semil’s service record.

Information regarding income tax returns filed by Semil and his family members has been sought from the Income Tax Department.

The bank accounts of Semil, his family members and related firms have been frozen, with instructions issued to the respective banks. The Lokayukta has also approached SEBI through email seeking details of any investments made by Semil and his family in the stock market or mutual funds.

According to the Lokayukta, a preliminary reassessment of expenses and assets has found that Semil and his family have spent around ₹17.12 crore on movable and immovable properties. The investigation is currently underway.