Lokayukta Traps Junior Engineer Of MP West Zone Electricity While Accepting ₹40k Bribe In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta Police in Indore on Saturday caught a junior engineer of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MPPKVVCL) red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from a builder.

The suspect was identified as Namesh Kumar Bhondekar, a junior engineer posted at the Assistant Engineer’s Office, Sukhlia Zone, Indore.

The trap operation was conducted on July 18 following a complaint filed by Shivprakash Baswal, a builder and hotel businessman from Indore.

According to the Lokayukta Police, Baswal had approached the Lokayukta office on July 17, alleging that Bhondekar had demanded ₹80k as a bribe to move forward the file related to the installation of solar panels at GR-7 Hotel near Ambe Nagar and Maruti Nagar.

After receiving the complaint, the Lokayukta team verified the allegations and confirmed the bribe demand during the verification process.

Following this, a trap was planned under the guidance of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sahay.

A team led by Inspector Sachin Pateria caught Bhondekar while accepting ₹40,000 from the complainant at his office chamber in the Sukhlia Zone office of MPPKVVCL.

The Lokayukta Police has registered a case against the suspect under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway.

The trap team included Inspector Sachin Pateria, Head Constables Vijay Kumar and Vivek Mishra, Constables Kamlesh Parihar, Satish Yadav, Krishna Ahirwar and Manish Mathur, and driver Sher Singh Thakur.

Lokayukta officials said action against corruption was being carried out continuously and appealed to citizens to report any demand for bribes by government officials or employees.