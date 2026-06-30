2 Anti-Corruption Officials Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹25K Bribe At MP Power Headquarters In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two officials entrusted with monitoring corruption were themselves caught red-handed taking a ₹25,000 bribe in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Tuesday.

According to information, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) caught the Additional Chief Engineer and the Executive Engineer accepting bribes at Shakti Bhawan, the electricity department headquarters in Jabalpur.

The major action by the EOW was taken at Shakti Bhawan in Jabalpur.

Additionally, it was revealed that the corruption complaint box installed outside the office for lodging grievances had not been opened for the past 10 years.

Bribe demanded for clearing bill

It is said the officials had demanded a bribe from a contractor in exchange for clearing a ₹10 lakh bill payment.

According to the report, EOW apprehended Additional Chief Engineer Prahlad Marskole while he was accepting ₹10,000, and Executive Engineer Chandrashekhar Mehra while accepting ₹15,000.

Bribe demanded for clearing ₹10 lakh bill

According to the EOW, a contractor from Gupteshwar, Ashok Kumar Dwivedi, lodged a complaint stating that he had carried out construction work for the Electricity Department in the Bahoriband area of Katni district.

A payment of approximately ₹10 lakh for this work was pending.

The complaint alleged that Executive Engineer Chandrashekhar Mehra demanded ₹20,000 and Additional Chief Engineer Prahlad Marskole demanded ₹30,000 to facilitate the payment of the bill.

The EOW took action based on the complaint filed by contractor Ashok Kumar Dwivedi.

Action under the Prevention of Corruption Act

The EOW has registered a case against both accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The team is interrogating both officers, and a detailed investigation is underway into other aspects of the case.