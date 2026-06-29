BMC Yet To Cover Nearly Dozens Of Dangerous Open Sewage Chambers, Monsoon Turns Bhopal Roads Into Death Traps | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first spell of the monsoon has exposed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) monsoon preparedness, with nearly 22 open sewage chambers across the city posing a serious threat to lakhs of daily commuters.

On Monday, a truck got stuck in an open sewer trench dug under the AMRUT 2.0 project on the service lane in front of Rani Kamlapati railway station, triggering major traffic congestion for hours.

Waterlogged roads, ongoing Metro construction and incomplete sewage line repairs under the AMRUT 2.0 project have combined to create hazardous commuting conditions on several major roads across the city.

The situation is particularly alarming on Berasia Road, DIG Bungalow and Karond, where overflowing rainwater has submerged open sewage chambers, making them nearly impossible to spot.

With no barricades, warning signs or protective covers in place, several two-wheeler riders have reportedly met with accidents after falling into the concealed pits.

BMC officials said the chambers had been opened during the pre-monsoon drain and nullah cleaning drive conducted from May 1 to the first week of June.

Police save elderly man swept into drain

The negligence nearly claimed a life during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the Hanumanganj area.

Around midnight, police rescued a 60-year-old man who had fallen into an overflowing drain near Puttha Mill at Agrawal Tiraha on Chhola Road.

The man, who had suffered a head injury, was being swept away by the strong current before police personnel pulled him to safety.

Identify uncovered chambers: BMC

BMC additional commissioner Tanmay V Sharma said the civic body had directed field teams to identify all uncovered drains and sewage chambers across the city.

He said a comprehensive survey was under way and protective covers would be installed on priority to prevent accidents during the monsoon.