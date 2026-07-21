 Lokayukta Raids MP Power Engineer's 9 Properties Across Indore, Dhar; Uncovers Assets 258% More Than Income— Multiple Transformer Factories, Luxury Houses & More
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HomeIndoreLokayukta Raids MP Power Engineer's 9 Properties Across Indore, Dhar; Uncovers Assets 258% More Than Income— Multiple Transformer Factories, Luxury Houses & More

Lokayukta Raids MP Power Engineer's 9 Properties Across Indore, Dhar; Uncovers Assets 258% More Than Income— Multiple Transformer Factories, Luxury Houses & More

The Lokayukta raided nine locations linked to MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Superintending Engineer Shivram Semil, alleging assets 258% beyond his known income. Investigators uncovered luxury homes, multiple transformer factories, offices, plots and vehicles worth over ₹7.16 crore. An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with searches continuing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Lokayukta Raids MP Power Engineer's 9 Properties Across Indore, Dhar; Uncovers Assets 258% More Than Income— Multiple Transformer Factories, Luxury Houses & More

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta raided MP Power Superintending Engineer's properties over complaint of disproportionate assets in Indore on Tuesday. Raids were conducted at Superintending Engineer Shivram Semil's nine properties across Indore, Dhar, Pithampur and Morena.

The assets were, apparently, found to be 258% beyond his known income.

Investigators also uncovered luxury homes, multiple transformer factories, offices, plots, and vehicles worth over ₹7.16 crore in Indore.

According to the report, the Superintending Engineer Shivram Semil was working with the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

Amassed assets far exceeding his legitimate income during his 33-year service period.

He has constructed a grand three-story residence on plot C-44 in Silicon City, with an estimated cost of ₹1,20,00,000 (1.2 crore).

A transformer manufacturing Company was being operated on Plot No. 749 in Pithampur Sector 3 in the name of his son, Shubham. Factory area covers ​​880 square meters and the estimated expenditure is assessed at ₹1,25,00,000.

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Multiple companies in names of son, daughter-in-law registered

A firm named "Karnish Powerzone," with a share capital of ₹50,00,000, was found to be registered in the names of his daughter-in-law and other family members.

This firm purchased Plot Nos. 732 and 749-A in Pithampur Sector 3; an old factory is established on Plot 732, while a new factory is under construction on Plot 749-A.

The accused acquired a 560-square-meter plot in Ujjaini, Dhar district, in the name of a firm called "Krishna Power."

Assets 258% more than income

Thus, against a total net salary of ₹2,00,00,000 (2 crore) earned throughout his service period, the accused was found to have incurred expenses amounting to ₹6,50,00,000 (6.5 core).

The total expenditure incurred by the accused exceeds ₹7.16 crore-- representing a 258% difference in income and assets.

The action was carried out under the leadership of Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay. Simultaneous raids were conducted at nine locations, including Indore, Pithampur, Dhar, and Morena.

The Lokayukta police have registered a case against Shivram Semil under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

FIR registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act

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