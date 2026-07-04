Man Rapes Minor Step-Daughter In Indore; Booked Under POCSO | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of sexual assault against a minor was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, where a girl was raped by her step-father.

According to information, the crime was reported in Tejaji Nagar police station area of ​​Indore. Following the incident, the victim informed her mother, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

The police have registered a case under various sections and arrested the accused. Regarding the matter, police stated that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Tejaji Nagar police station.

A case has been registered against the stepfather under various sections, including the POCSO Act, based on the complaint filed by the minor girl residing in the area.

Police mentioned that the minor was alone at home at the time of the incident; the stepfather took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted her.

He also threatened to kill both her and her mother if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Using this threat, the stepfather continued to exploit her. The matter finally came to light when the victim confided in her mother about her ordeal.

Upon learning of the incident, the victim's family took her to the police station and lodged a complaint against the stepfather under various sections, including the POCSO Act.

Additional DCP confirmed that the police have registered the case and arrested the accused.