Man From Nepal Rapes Minor Girl In Indore; Booked Under POCSO

Nepali Man Rapes Minor Girl In Indore; Booked Under POCSO | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor was allegedly raped by a man from Nepal in Indore.

According to information, the crime was committed under the Gandhi Nagar police station jurisdiction.

The matter came to light after the victim's mother lodged a complaint against the accused with Gandhi Nagar police. Acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR and started an investigation.

It is said that both the mother and the accused young man work at the same company. The daughter, a minor student, had visited the premises to meet her mother. During this time, the accused took her away with him.

Acting on the complaint of the woman employed at a pipe factory in the Gandhi Nagar area, police registered an FIR against Vijay, son of Malti Dharu and a resident of Kolpur of Nepal’s Kathmandu.

He was booked under charges of rape and provisions of the POCSO Act. The woman stated that after her daughter's school day ended, the girl came to the factory to meet her.

In the afternoon, the two shared a meal together. The daughter was then sent to the water tank to fetch water.

When she failed to return for a considerable period, the mother began searching for her, accompanied by her husband.

They eventually heard the daughter screaming from inside one of the residential quarters located on the premises.

Inside, they found Vijay committing a sexual assault against her. They immediately rescued their daughter from the scene.

During questioning, the daughter revealed that she had gone to fetch water. This is when Vijay had beckoned her over and claimed there was a task she needed to assist him with inside.

Subsequently, he began sexually assaulting her. People present at the location apprehended the accused, Vijay, beat him up, and handed him over to the police.